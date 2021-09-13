Changing the world (and public education) begins with civil discourse | COMMENTARY

School board members should know better. It’s not hard to catch their bluster and eye-rolling in open session, with some members not bothering to hide the contempt they have for each other. And that’s only in public view; one can only imagine what it’s like in closed sessions. It’s telling that the least guilty is likely their student member, Christian Thomas, a senior at Eastern Technical High School, who at a July meeting, his first, chided the 12-member board for being “broken” with a divide that is “so apparent” and with most “not doing anything to fix it.” We would give the teenager a gold star, but courageous student school board members appear to be a common local trait: Last year, it was a Howard County student board member who was getting bullied by area parents for his stance on virtual learning, with Superintendent Michael Martirano rising to his defense.