Winter is coming - and with it a potential second wave | COMMENTARY

Let’s face it. A lot of people are tired of this pandemic, tired of isolation and social distancing, tired of being tired — and one can hardly blame them. The start of school with most of Maryland going virtual has been the latest, unwelcome milestone. And yet the narrative has been: This will be over soon. Schools will soon be moving to in-person classes or at least a hybrid model, while businesses and even movie theaters fully reopen. Meanwhile, much of the public’s attention has been on the latest revelation of how President Donald Trump privately revealed to Bob Woodward that he knew the harm on the horizon posed by the coronavirus but chose to lie about it to the rest of us. Yet even this hoopla over a conversation (that the author wisely recorded) is beside the point. The immediate danger today is not a lack of accounting over President Trump’s failures of seven months ago or even in all the president’s more recent politically self-serving promises about a vaccine around the corner, but in ignoring how the now-undeniable threat of COVID-19 will worsen in cool weather.