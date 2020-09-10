Can Americans trust any COVID-19 vaccine offered before Nov. 3? | COMMENTARY

Add to that President Trump’s clear disdain for expert opinion from such leading figures as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, whom the president once trusted to brief Americans on the progress of the pandemic but has now shunted aside (too honest, too forthcoming, presumably) and his longtime fondness for prevarication (his false and misleading statements now total more than 20,000, according to The Washington Post), and he could scarcely have done a better job of sabotaging Americans’ trust in modern medicine. The latest revelation? That he knew how dangerous COVID-19 was in February and confided with reporter Bob Woodward about it, even as he publicly downplayed the threat to the American people. In other words, he didn’t think the public could handle the unvarnished truth — or at least that’s the current story. So whom can you trust? Whatever the intent of Operation Warp Speed, the federal effort to produce 300 million doses of vaccine in record time, Americans rightly perceive the Star Trek reference as an homage to science fiction, not science fact. And a timetable that produces such a wonder drug on the eve of Election Day? Why doesn’t the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services just throw in a good deal for the Brooklyn Bridge while they’re at it?