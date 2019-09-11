HBCU proposal to end lawsuit was a good faith move. Now what is Hogan going to do?

There seems to be some willingness from lawmakers in the General Assembly to restart serious discussions. That we are glad to hear. We certainly hope that Mr. Hogan will also come on board, but given his recent grousing about funding the Kirwan Commission plan to fix public schools, we are not so optimistic. The governor needs to do the right thing and come to the table. His past proposal of $100 million over 10 years was inadequate, amounting to just a couple of million dollars a year to each school. That’s just a drop of money and not representative of the resources the four institutions were denied for decades. Mr. Hogan likes to brag about his support for education; here’s his chance to demonstrate it while also showing concern for racial equity.