Alternative Fact of the Week: Commemorating the anniversary of Donald Trump’s false 9/11 claims

But on the Trump fib-ometer, that’s pretty usual fare. What truly elevates the president to 9/11 anniversary Alternative Fact of The Week (AFTW) worthiness is that it follows a pattern of false or misleading claims about the attack. Mr. Trump is someone who can’t stand being upstaged, particularly by something or someone he can’t fire or demean. So in his Wednesday address, he continued down this road of unreliability. “Soon after,” he told the crowd, “I went down to Ground Zero with men who worked for me to try to help in any little way that we could. We were not alone. So many others were scattered around trying to do the same. They were all trying to help.”