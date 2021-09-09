9/11 at 20: the bad, the good, the forgotten | COMMENTARY

Make no mistake, the U.S. still faces a serious terrorist threat whether at the hands of evildoers foreign or domestic. The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was a wake-up call regarding the woeful state of political discourse in this country and our easy embrace of violence. What about the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting? The 2017 Las Vegas sniper? The 2019 Walmart shooting in El Paso? Passengers are screened for guns and explosives at airports but not for in-flight temper tantrums when they refuse to wear a mask or otherwise act up. Throw in the virulent streak of racism, misinformation, conspiracy theories and demagoguery that Donald Trump has so proudly popularized and one can only wonder: Did Americans learn anything from 9/11? From the mistakes that followed?