Make Baltimore a trauma-informed city, but make sure it has the resources to make it successful

We only ask that Mr. Cohen and the council make sure the money is there to implement such a bold and life-changing idea. We’ve heard too many parents complain that discipline is being lost in schools and teachers complain they have no control over their classrooms in the name of restorative justice. It’s not that these practices don’t work but that the schools don’t always have all the tools they need to implement such resource-intensive practices. We need key players not to feel overburdened but empowered to usher through change. We have seen programs come and go at the whim of the grant cycle.