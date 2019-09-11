Why Baltimore protests Trump: Nero tweets while we burn

We don’t know if President Trump will address himself to Charm City once again. The event is closed to the press. It might depend on his mood. It might depend on his agenda. More likely, it might depend on whether the vacuous hosts of “Fox & Friends” have something to say on the subject Thursday morning. But let’s set the record straight on one point: Most of Baltimore is not upset because the president pointed out the city faces serious problems — they are a daily conversation and focus of much attention in these parts — but because of his extraordinary, bordering on inhuman, lack of interest in doing anything about them. Mr. Trump spent several days this summer describing Baltimore in racist, not to mention apocalyptic, terms merely to embarrass Rep. Elijah Cummings. The chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform had made Mr. Trump’s enemies list by spearheading various investigations into questionable and corrupt behavior by the executive branch and for daring to point out the administration’s failure to properly house, feed and provide other basic services to immigrants detained at the southern border.