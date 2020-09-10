Don’t rejoice over Maryland’s short-term surplus: Billion-dollar deficits still loom | COMMENTARY

State government recently closed out the books for the fiscal year that ended on June 30 with some marginally good news: Things weren’t as bad as some had initially expected. But in the context of the broader financial picture in Annapolis, this is a bit like saying California wildfires haven’t consumed as many homes as some had feared even as the inferno rages on. Context is everything. What happens in the months to come is likely much more important than what anyone in Annapolis has done about the economic downturn so far. How the state balances its books (or whether it gets help from Uncle Sam) for the current fiscal year and the one that follows could make all the difference.