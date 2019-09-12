Baltimore should stop testing certain potential hires for marijuana

We don’t test job applicants to determine whether they had a drink at the bar a day or three before, and public sentiment is moving toward treating marijuana the same way. In Maryland, plenty of people already use marijuana for medicinal purposes and would be fine with recreational use as well. More than 62 percent of the state’s residents support legalizing the drug, and a joint work group of Maryland House and Senate members looking at the issue met recently for the second time. A recent survey by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public found that most Americans see cigarettes and alcohol as a greater health risk than marijuana. Eighteen percent didn’t see it as harmful at all.