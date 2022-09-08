Wanted in Maryland: FBI headquarters | COMMENTARY

Since that day in 1941 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt decided that a new building to house a consolidated U.S. War Department would make the most sense situated across the river from Washington, D.C., in Virginia (and which would later be named the Pentagon), the federal government has regularly looked to the suburbs to provide space for an expanding federal government.

Arlington County has certainly been a major beneficiary but so have affluent Montgomery and Fairfax counties, the former home to the National Institutes of Health, the latter to the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency. One county that has benefitted far less from these decades of diasporic growth is Prince George’s County, Maryland’s largest majority-Black subdivision and its second most populous overall. While there are tens of thousands of federal employees living in Prince George’s, the majority must commute to the District of Columbia or elsewhere for their work. It’s time for the county’s second-class treatment to end.

That was a big part of the pitch that four of Maryland’s most powerful Black elected officials recently made to President Joe Biden, who soon must decide what to do about the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume and Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, along with Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Anthony Brown, the Democratic nominee to be state attorney general who currently represents Prince George’s County in the U.S. House of Representatives, made equity the centerpiece of their plea. They observed that replacing the agency’s downtown building with one in Prince George’s would help offset how communities of color “have historically been disadvantaged when it comes to federal investment.” And that’s absolutely true.

But such a move has value outside the prism of social justice, as well. What should also motivate the General Services Administration and President Biden to greenlight the FBI relocation to Prince George’s, either in Landover or Greenbelt, is that it simply makes the most sense. This was true more than a decade ago when the U.S. Senate passed a resolution calling for an improved, more secure location for the FBI. It was true when Prince George’s County produced the best offer among the potential sites in 2014 and when then-President Donald Trump shelved the project in 2017. It would be the least costly alternative for the federal government (Virginia’s proposed Springfield site is a nightmare in this regard because of existing commercial uses) and for FBI employees, given the county’s more affordable housing. It would be connected to public transit and convenient to the federal government’s cybersecurity workforce, including the National Security Agency at Fort Meade, as well as the University of Maryland, with its significant investment in quantum computing and criminal justice.

The biggest obstacle appears to be FBI Director Christopher Wray, who would like his agency to stay where it is. But even he has reportedly floated a compromise that would keep top officials in D.C. while allowing the FBI’s cyber workforce to be located in the suburbs.

And while it is unfortunate that the FBI has become in recent months a Rorschach Test for partisan politics with Trump supporters certain that the execution of a search warrant for secret documents at Mar-a-Lago was politically motivated and Biden supporters confident that it was not, this isn’t about that. At its heart, the decision over where to house the federal government’s premier law enforcement agency is simply one of bang for the buck.

Creating a 21st-century facility capable of supporting the challenging and complex missions facing the FBI — from shielding the U.S. from a terrorist attack to protecting civil rights to combating cyber criminals — is tough enough without adding to the difficulties with a too-impractical or too-costly building. And if the federal government can make this responsible and forward-looking investment while simultaneously making the D.C. area a better place to live and addressing historic racism and inequities? That seems like a win-win-win to us.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.