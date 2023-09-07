Contending Ravens take flight as Baltimore’s sports scene soars | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore can dance like Ray Lewis, as seen here last year at M&T Bank Stadium during a 10-year reunion of his Super Bowl champion team, as NFL football returns to Charm City at 1 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 10 and ushering in a fall pro sports season with two potential playoff contenders in the Ravens and Orioles. File. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Sunday marks the regular season return of the Baltimore Ravens to the gridiron, and local sports fans can be excused if the moment seems a bit surreal. Oh, some things haven’t changed. The Ravens are, once again, well-regarded contenders. John Harbaugh is still the coach, his 15 seasons in Baltimore making him the third longest tenured coach in the National Football League. Former MVP Lamar Jackson is still the quarterback, and Royal Farms pitchman Justin Tucker still the clutch place-kicker.

No, what makes the Ravens opening game at M&T Bank Stadium (at 1 p.m. against the Houston Texans) more notable, or at least unusual, is that they have some competition for the hearts and minds of the populace. For years, the Baltimore Orioles have generally been also-rans by the second weekend of September (last year’s unexpected, but ultimately insufficient, mid-season turnaround and playoff push notwithstanding). Not so this time around. Pinch us, poke us, prod us — the Orioles are among the elite of Major League Baseball with sports writers acknowledging them a top-three team, with a win-loss record that backs it up. Preseason NFL power rankings generally peg the Ravens as a playoff contending, top-10 team as well.

In other words, Baltimore, we are double rich.

Make no mistake, this is an uncommon circumstance. The last time the two franchises made the playoffs the same year was a decade ago. The Birds haven’t been in the playoffs at all since 2016 and haven’t finished first in the American League East since 2014. The Ravens have been much more reliable earning a playoff spot four out of the last five years (and last winning the Super Bowl in 2012). But look around. Much larger cities rarely experience double-richness despite their bloated baseball payrolls. This year, Philadelphia comes closest with strong performances from both the Phillies (currently second place in the National League East) and a strong performance expected from the Eagles, who lost the Super Bowl this year, 35-38, to the Kansas City Chiefs. But Kansas City is stuck with the abysmal Royals, and while Atlanta may host the team with the best MLB record right now, nobody is picking the Falcons to do much in 2023 (except maybe remain in the bottom-half of power rankings).

Let this be a point of pride. Baltimore has enough to fret about — we’ll leave that full list for another day — to not celebrate the successes. The Orioles are a young, exciting team of overgrown kids (with an uncommon fixation with water) who are just fun to watch. If not for that unsigned stadium lease and the boorish, dare we say greedy, behavior displayed by John Angelos, the delight of Orioles Nation would be untethered. The Ravens should prove to be fun as well. With new receivers, a new offensive coordinator and one of the most exciting playmakers in the league, how could they not?

Orioles players spit water in the dugout in response to Jorge Mateo's double against the Mariners in the third inning in a June 25, game. The Orioles defeated the Mariners 3-2 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

We will not bore our readers with a list of U.S. cities that should envy this circumstance. Well, let’s do it anyway: Los Angeles, Chicago, New York — you know, small, insignificant towns like that. All that’s needed is some celebratory, ornithologically correct game day move we can do in our own backyards. Maybe a combination of a Ray Lewis-style tunnel dance with that sprinkler system-like spitting of water the O’s bench likes to do after a big hit.

Sure, it’s just sports. It’s entertainment, a business — a profit-making, taxpayer-subsidized one at that (as Orioles ownership keeps reminding us). But from the camaraderie of the upper decks of Camden Yards and M&T to all those families in their living rooms watching games on television, these are the moments that tie us together, that bind us as a community. And maybe, just maybe, this shared experience can allow us to renew our commitments to making Baltimore a better place for all.

