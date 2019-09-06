An end-of-summer love letter to Ocean City

We understand where second generation Dispatch publisher Steven Green is coming from given our recently expressed preference for not building a third Chesapeake Bay Bridge (“The best place for a new Bay Bridge? Nowhere,” Aug. 28). In recent years, The Sun has more than once criticized the Ocean City’s elected leaders for not being sufficiently supportive of off-shore wind power given the impact of climate change on their community and we’ve knocked Gov. Larry Hogan and his faithful lapdog, Comptroller Peter Franchot, for insisting all public schools start after Labor Day to accommodate Ocean City’s labor needs. We still find that last one a classic case of a tail wagging the dog given the importance of public education in this state, not to mention the challenge of finding day care the week before Labor Day. Of course, we’ve also praised Ocean City’s efforts to improve pedestrian safety and even thought the mid-block fencing on Coastal Highway intended to reduce jaywalking was a fine idea even as many local residents and vacationers alike spoke out against such inconvenience.