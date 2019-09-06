If Kushner won’t settle, Frosh should sue

The apartment company owned by presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner believes it is being unfairly targeted. That it is has gotten caught up in the political motivations of a top Maryland Democrat and that official’s desire to nab one of the closest advisers to President Donald Trump.
So much so that the Kushner Companies’ Westminster Management has rebuffed a settlement offer from Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh over its rental practices with harsh and unflinching words and sharp allegations. In a scathing statement given to The Sun’s Doug Donovan, company CEO Laurent Morali accused the attorney general’s office of coercive tactics.
“We refuse to be extorted by an ambitious Attorney General who clearly cares more about scoring political points than fighting real crime and improving the lives of the people of Maryland,” Mr. Morali said.
True, Mr. Kushner’s properties, just like those of any public figure, are going to draw more attention. That’s just the nature of being in the spotlight. But that doesn’t change the facts of the case, or his responsibility. While he stepped down as head of the company to join the Trump Administration, he still retains ownership of the firm and must be accountable for how it treats its tenants.
The attorney general’s inquiries — which per agency policy Mr. Frosh has not confirmed, but the company has — came after investigations by The Baltimore Sun and ProPublica into Westminster Management’s practices at rental properties around the state. It is not like Mr. Frosh went out looking for ways to target Mr. Kushner’s company.
The allegations should catch the attention of any attorney general, Democrat or Republican. The company is accused of charging inappropriate fees above what is allowed by state law and then using its own coercive methods and threats of eviction to get people to pay up. The company also faces separate lawsuits over the allegations and has faced intense scrutiny from tenant advocates.
Allegations against the company also include aggressive tactics against poor people that could land them in jail. A Baltimore Sun investigation found that in 2013, the first full year in which the Kushner Companies operated in Maryland, corporate entities affiliated with the firm’s apartment complexes had sought the civil arrest of 105 former tenants for failing to appear in court to face allegations of unpaid debt.
Mr. Frosh has an obligation to look into such allegations brought to his attention, regardless of whether the suspected culprit is high-profile. And for the record, Mr. Kushner is by no means the first landlord the attorney general’s office has investigated.
The damage of such practices, if proven true, could have a wide implications given the scope of the company’s operations in Maryland. According to its website, Westminster Management owns and manages 21 apartment complexes in Maryland, mostly in the Baltimore region. It oversees a total of 10,091 units that generate approximately $85 million in annual net operating income, according to records maintained by Freddie Mac, the government-owned corporation that buys mortgages, packages them and sells them as mortgage-backed securities. The Dutch Village in Baltimore and the Commons at White Marsh in Baltimore County are among the properties it operates.
Mr. Morali disputes that the company mistreats tenants and doesn’t take care of its properties and points to more than $30 million in upgrades it claims to have made since purchasing the apartment complexes seven years ago. He also said the company has resolved issues as the attorney general’s office has raised them.
Sources familiar with a settlement offered by Mr. Frosh’s office in November accuse the company violating parts of Maryland’s Consumer Protection Act and the state’s landlord-tenant laws. Negotiations broke down last month.
If the attorney general’s office has the evidence it claims to prove wrongdoing by Westminster Management, it’s time that they take legal action. It’s been two years since the company’s practices first came to light and 10 months since it offered a settlement. That’s long enough. Plus, there seems to be no more room to budge given Mr. Morali’s tough words as of late.
It’s not about politics but about following the law.