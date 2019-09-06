If Kushner won’t settle, Frosh should sue

The damage of such practices, if proven true, could have a wide implications given the scope of the company’s operations in Maryland. According to its website, Westminster Management owns and manages 21 apartment complexes in Maryland, mostly in the Baltimore region. It oversees a total of 10,091 units that generate approximately $85 million in annual net operating income, according to records maintained by Freddie Mac, the government-owned corporation that buys mortgages, packages them and sells them as mortgage-backed securities. The Dutch Village in Baltimore and the Commons at White Marsh in Baltimore County are among the properties it operates.