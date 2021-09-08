Why did it take two years for a full accounting of an enrollment scandal at a Baltimore school? | COMMENTARY

The school system issued a statement at the time outlining some of the steps it had taken at the school and making the point that Fox didn’t break this news; the school system had long known about it. And CEO Sonja Santelises delivered a public apology, saying the system would “continue to work with families to get back on the path to learning.” Clearly, their efforts were inadequate, however. At that point, the investigation had been ongoing — as the school system noted — for more than a year and a half, and both the principal and assistant principal had been placed on leave. How is it possible that so many children were still falling through the cracks even as a rescue operation was underway?