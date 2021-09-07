As schools open and delta surges, here’s what my family experienced when COVID came calling — so you can prep your own | COMMENTARY

The word “mild” in everyday usage would seem to imply that children would have symptoms, but still generally be themselves and able to function regularly. It doesn’t suggest extreme lethargy, chills and severe temperature spikes. In the span of four days, my daughter went from slight fever and sore throat to unable to stay awake and a temperature of 105 degrees. She didn’t have the swollen tongue, red eyes or rapid breathing associated with the multisystem inflammatory syndrome that can sometimes occur in children, known as MIS-C but she did have the headache, dizziness and fast heartbeat. What were we to make of that? If it were the flu she was dealing with, her dad and I would have been concerned, but not terrified. We know what that progression looks like. But this was our first go-round with COVID, and the unknowns were somehow worse to handle that her actual symptoms, which thankfully started to recede on Day 5 — one day before my first symptom appeared.