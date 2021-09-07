Who will be Baltimore Homecoming’s heroes of 2022? You decide | COMMENTARY

The nonprofit is seeking nominations now through Oct. 15, submitted online at baltimoresun.com/heroes, of individuals who head small or startup organizations with a proven commitment “to social change and community engagement on behalf of those living in Baltimore,” according to its program rules. A Baltimore Homecoming committee will then take into account the nominees’ creativity, impact, and ability to inspire and mobilize others in choosing 10 semifinalists, and the public will select five of them as next class of Homecoming Heroes, through voting that begins Nov. 1. The winners will be announced at a three-day event, May 4-6, known as Amplify 2022.