Who will be Baltimore Homecoming’s heroes of 2022? You decide | COMMENTARY

After being sidelined by the pandemic last year, the “Homecoming Hero Awards” are back, and The Baltimore Sun is pleased to again partner with the nonprofit organizer, Baltimore Homecoming, to solicit public nominations for the group’s 2022 class of honorees, its third group since the program launched in 2018.
The awards will recognize five Baltimore community nonprofit leaders and activists who have dedicated themselves to improving the city, granting each $3,000 to help further their work, along with opportunities to connect with city movers and shakers at events throughout the region — and to potentially spark new partnerships, investments and collaborations.
“We’re excited to host Homecoming again after our pause on live events,” Baltimore Homecoming co-founder, J.M. Schapiro, said in a statement. “We are hearing from alumni that they are ready to chip in, meet in person again and help move Baltimore forward.”
When the coronavirus led to widespread shutdowns and stay home orders in 2020, Baltimore Homecoming shifted gears to launch a virtual “Baltimore Conversations” program, held via Zoom, to explore ideas with some of the area’s inspirational leaders. It also kicked off a crowdfunding effort that has since raised and distributed more than $250,000 to regional nonprofits working to better Baltimore.
“We’re really proud of the programming and support we’ve been able to deliver over the past 18 months, but being able to make face-to-face connections and provide the ‘boots on the ground’ experience for alumni is the most impactful way to spark change,” Robbin Lee, executive director of Baltimore Homecoming, said in a statement, of the awards program return.
The nonprofit is seeking nominations now through Oct. 15, submitted online at baltimoresun.com/heroes, of individuals who head small or startup organizations with a proven commitment “to social change and community engagement on behalf of those living in Baltimore,” according to its program rules. A Baltimore Homecoming committee will then take into account the nominees’ creativity, impact, and ability to inspire and mobilize others in choosing 10 semifinalists, and the public will select five of them as next class of Homecoming Heroes, through voting that begins Nov. 1. The winners will be announced at a three-day event, May 4-6, known as Amplify 2022.
Here’s a look at the last class of honorees for inspiration:
Leonor Blum, founder and executive director of ¡Adelante Latina! A longtime professor of Latin American history and politics at Notre Dame of Maryland University, Ms. Blum founded ¡Adelante Latina! after her retirement in 2012. The organization provides free, after-school college prep programs for academically promising, low-income Latinas in Baltimore City public schools.
Van Brooks, executive director of the Safe Alternative Foundation for Education. After being paralyzed from the next down by a football injury in 2004 when he was just 16, Mr. Brooks finished his education while undergoing years of intense rehabilitative therapy. He later channeled that dedication toward meaningfully changing the lives of others for the better. In 2012, he founded the Safe Alternative Foundation for Education (SAFE) to provide after school, weekend and summer education programs for middle school students.
Marlo Hargrove, co-founder of Freedom Advocates Celebrating Ex-Offenders (FACE). Mr. Hargrove cofounded FACE, which offers treatment and support services, along with transitional housing, for men coming out of prison and recovering from addiction. Hundreds of men have received drug and alcohol treatment, reconnected with their families and gained employment through FACE’s Northeast Baltimore location.
Shantell Roberts, founder and executive director of Touching Young Lives, Inc. The devastating death of her infant daughter inspired Ms. Roberts to found Touching Young Lives, a nonprofit focused on the well-being of infants and children. The group partners with hospitals to identify families who lack a safe sleeping space for their infants. TYL provides education on best practices and a portable alternative — a simple box with a mattress that reduces the risk of sleep-related death.
Ana Rodney, founder and executive director of MOMCares. A longtime doula, Ms. Rodney found herself overwhelmed in 2014 after her son was born premature and taken to an neonatal intensive care unit, where she felt helpless — and exhausted. She founded MOMCares to provide postpartum services to single, low-income mothers of color with children in NICUs. The organization offers packaged meals, transportation, bedside support and child care for older siblings, while helping mothers expand their coping skills through yoga and meditation.
