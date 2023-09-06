Brooklyn Homes aftermath: Let the accountability begin | STAFF COMMENTARY

It comes as no surprise that the after-action report regarding the Brooklyn Homes mass shooting on July 2 offered evidence of police indifference toward the community. Clearly, some individuals responsible for public safety in this city demonstrated a stunning level of disinterest as crowds gathered for Brooklyn Day, an annual event for which the Southern District was ill-prepared. Organizers may not have sought the necessary permits, but it strains credulity to imagine any officer who has ever worked the neighborhood in the summer could be wholly unaware of the event, let alone ignore the possibility that the hundreds expected to assemble that day might require some degree of police presence. And yet, as the report repeatedly notes, not only were key members of the police department indiffernt, but others employed by city agencies were as well. Would Roland Park have been ignored under similar circumstances? Would Guilford? Canton? Federal Hill?

Mayor Brandon Scott has pledged accountability. And, of course, that begins with those who committed the shootings that resulted in two people dead and 28 injured. So far, four young people have been charged with multiple crimes, including attempted murder and conspiracy to murder, and more arrests are expected. One can anticipate the challenges facing police and prosecutors sifting through all the evidence, including videotape and post-event interviews. The teen-age suspects, who range in age from 14 to 18, are likely to claim that others were shooting at them, and its probable that standing grievances, rivalries and arguments escalated into gunfire. Such is 21st century life in a major American city awash with too many guns and too little economic opportunity or even stable home life. That is not to excuse those who resort to gunfire, but it is to underscore the importance of prevention.

While the 173-page report is a welcome first step in understanding how Brooklyn Day devolved into a teen firefight, the call for accountability must extend to those who ignored so many red flags from commanders and patrol officers to employees of the House Authority of Baltimore City and Safe Streets, the violence intervention program. Mayor Scott has promised “accountability at every level,” and we must hold him to his word. While it is welcome news that some unnamed officers are in the process of being disciplined, the residents of Baltimore deserve to hear much more about this. What are the standards of community policing in a city with a history of discriminatory practices? How are they to be enforced? Were these mistakes mere understandable lapses in judgment or a sign of something much more troubling and pervasive like a basic disregard for the welfare of residents of color living in subsidized housing? Clearly, it’s not just culpability required to repair this damaged relationship, but also transparency — and a major demonstration of leadership.

Holding police and other city employees to task for their mistakes is not a case of undermining public safety but of reinforcing it. This is not a call to “defund” or even downsize anything or anybody. It’s not a matter of pointing fingers at all the men and women who have pledged to “protect and serve.” Quite the contrary. This is about respect — respect for the challenging job of policing in Baltimore, respect for the community, respect for setting reasonable standards. Policing is a profession, and a tough one at that. The last thing that good police officers need is for the behavior of the bad ones to go unchecked or excused or unnoticed. That philosophy is at the heart of ongoing police reforms, and it’s why city residents can still have some hope that Baltimore can be made safer.

We know Baltimore can do better. The city is currently on pace for a major reduction in homicides in 2023 despite an uptick in August. The trend is not a cause for celebration (not with 29 deaths last month alone), but it shows that we are on the right track in this balance of improved community ties, a focus on the causes of violence, a less racially biased approach to law enforcement and so on. If Richard Worley is to be confirmed as police commissioner, it is vital that he commit to this mission, to forging a closer relationship between officers and the people they serve. The Brooklyn Homes shooting was a trauma from which accountability can provide a measure of healing.

