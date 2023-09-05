BGE investment in natural gas, and accompanying rate increase, a hot mess | STAFF COMMENTARY

This week’s record-setting heat wave — with the potential for triple-digit high temperatures in Baltimore — would seem the perfect backdrop to ponder Baltimore Gas and Electric’s proposed three-year rate hike, which is projected to hit consumers by an average of $810 annually per household by 2026. Energy prices are rising generally, of course, but it’s fair to question the estimated $1.8 billion BGE intends to invest in natural gas and whether a multiyear approach to rate-setting is even appropriate.

What’s happening in Baltimore seems symbolic of an overall shortsightedness, with the utility spending gobs of money to install unwanted regulators on the exterior of historic homes and to upgrade the city’s conduit system. While it’s all very well and good to make existing systems safer and more efficient in the short-term, has anyone at the utility noticed what is happening to the planet’s climate? Burning methane, the principal component of natural gas, is not as harmful as burning oil or gas, but it’s still a major contributor to climate change and air pollution generally. It’s one thing to use natural gas to move away from coal and oil, it’s quite another to force a long-term dependency on the fuel and slow the transition to more environmentally friendly sources like wind and solar.

Tuesday’s announcement by the Maryland Public Service Commission that, following a public outcry, the regulatory agency will now require BGE to get homeowner approval before installing a regulator outside, at least in most instances, was entirely appropriate. But that solves just one small part of the problem. The long-term anticipated spending on natural gas upgrades that aren’t as obvious as the outdoor regulators should be far more concerning. This clearly goes beyond improving safety and reliability, it’s about locking in consumer demand. And make no mistake, once money is spent on infrastructure, it’s ratepayers who are left on the hook, even those who don’t use natural gas. This is known as “stranded” costs as consumers are stuck with the expense of paying for systems that later prove unnecessary. It’s built into rates.

We don’t believe that BGE has approached this issue with malice. They are simply following policies that make sense if one ignores (or at least downplays) the peril of climate change. For example, the move to high-pressure pipelines, which require the controversial regulators, is undoubtedly more efficient. And if natural gas consumption rises, this would be quite useful. But the goal here is not to produce, distribute and consume more natural gas — or at least it shouldn’t be. As outlined in Maryland’s Climate Solutions Now Act, the state must shift away from fossil fuels and toward electricity and energy conservation. Encouraging natural gas use would seem counterproductive.

For too long, natural gas has been marketed as a “clean” fuel, but the facts don’t support that view. When released into the air (as often happens with drilling and distribution), methane has about 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide over the first 20 years in the atmosphere, experts warn, and methane levels are rising faster than at any time since the 1980s. It shouldn’t require 100-degree temperatures to appreciate the consequences of ignoring greenhouse gas emissions. Droughts, floods, wildfires and more severe weather — the evidence of climate change is simply too obvious to ignore, particularly in the summer of 2023. How much worse things become depends on whether people can reduce these harmful emissions. It’s simply makes no sense to burn more fossil fuels without a shred of concern about the future. This is worse than fiddling while Rome burns, it’s more like piling kindling on the fire.

Gov. Wes Moore has promised a more serious approach to climate than his predecessor provided. This offers an opportunity for his new PSC appointees, who represent a majority on the board, to demonstrate some real leadership in this regard — and, we hope, rein in the $574.6 million rate increase — so that Marylanders cannot only afford to pay their monthly BGE bills today and in the future but have a home that isn’t wiped away by hurricanes or similar events.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom