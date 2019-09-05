Alternative Fact of the Week: Donald Trump, America’s least accurate weather forecaster

The whole episode was so bizarre that we suspect the Sharpie-enhanced map is destined to become a collector’s item, a tribute to a presidential ego of Willard Scott proportions. Or, it might have been a clever effort to steer the Alternative Fact of the Week research team away from the week’s other moment of bizarreness — the increasingly labored efforts of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff to explain why he had to stay in a Trump resort nearly 200 miles away from his meetings in Dublin. At first, it was because Mr. Trump had “suggested” staying there, then when someone realized that posed an ethics problem, it was a circumstance “at no time” directed by the president. The current forecast is for that that story to evolve substantially in the days ahead with a 50 percent chance that it will be blamed on the news media and a 90 percent chance the public will never get an honest answer out of the executive branch.