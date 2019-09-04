Shaming signs not the best way to deal with vacant houses

It does little good for the public to know the owner of a property when it is the city that must hold them accountable. An owner can block the calls or ignore the emails of an annoyed public — especially the out-of-towners with no real commitment to the neighborhood. They are more likely to respond to a stack of fines from city inspectors, followed up by a court appearance or threat to take their property if the penalties aren’t paid. (We also need more programs to help the city unload properties once they take them from owners.) The city has to become a nuisance to them, like the owners are a nuisance to residents.