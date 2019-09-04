Football has a humanity problem (or is it vice versa?)

As fans gather around their television sets, the question remains: Are they cheering for the American team sport they grew up with or a gladiatorial competition where serious injury is a given? Do they view NFL players as fellow humans or something else — perhaps doomed participants in a Faustian bargain where for millions of dollars they have agreed to put a functioning brain on the auction block? Will Baltimore Ravens fans watch their own team’s opening game against the Miami Dolphins with as jaundiced an eye as Colts fans? Presumably they won’t cheer for injury to anyone, friend or foe, but what if their young star quarterback Lamar Jackson is wiped out by a defensive lineman so badly that he opts for retirement? Will fans see that as misfortune or cowardice? Looking down on Colts fans is easy (given the franchise’s Baltimore roots), declining to boo the sudden retirement of their own quarterback might be something else.