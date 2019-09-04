Shame on you, Lexus-driving, cigarette butt tosser

Still, we should remind ourselves that the first rule of guiding others toward their better selves is to assess our own shortcomings — removing the proverbial beams from our own eyes before attacking the motes in theirs. And we will also stipulate that it’s usually best not to assume the worst in our fellow travelers. Maybe the cigarette slipped out of her hand? Maybe the Lexus is a rental? Last but not least, we would remind drivers everywhere there is always the possibility that the vehicle right behind your own includes a passenger with access to the editorial page of the local newspaper who might just be tempted to vent his or her frustration for about 700 words for hundreds of thousands of people to read. It’s not the most efficient way to ensure appropriate social behavior, but sometimes it does come in handy.