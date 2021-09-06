Baltimore and the birth of organized labor: a Labor Day story | COMMENTARY

The big question was how to go about it. In general — at least as The Sun's reports have it — the delegates didn't express particular antipathy toward employers. Though they made various references to the superiority of labor over capital, they imagined the possibility of unionization bringing about more harmonious relations between management and workers, and they eschewed strikes as a tactic. The committee studying the issue of strikes concluded "that as a rule they are productive of great injury to the laboring classes; that many have been injudicious and ill advised, and a result of impulse rather than principle; that those who have been fiercest in their advocacy have been the first to advocate submission; and would therefore discountenance them, except as a dernier resort, and when all means of amicable adjustment had been exhausted."