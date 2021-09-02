Maryland parks deserve a second look: Are they adequate? | COMMENTARY

Any list of essential government services is likely going to include K-12 public schools, transportation infrastructure and fire and police departments. Somebody has to pick up the trash, carry the mail and keeps those court and prisons running, too. But there’s at least one additional function that ought to be regarded as just as essential as any of the above: parks and recreation, maintaining green and open spaces for the enjoyment of all. In Maryland, that extends from Swallow Falls State Park on the mighty Youghiogheny River in the west, to Assateague State Park on the Atlantic Ocean to the east. It includes ball fields and hiking trails, scenic overlooks and wildlife sanctuaries and even some quiet waters where you can splash about in boats.