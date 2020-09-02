Putting the brakes on Baltimore transit: Is there an exit plan? Shared sacrifice? | COMMENTARY

Make no mistake, we do not relish further cuts to transit and to transportation infrastructure generally, whether in the D.C. suburbs or in rural counties. We have, for example, already fretted about the possibility that the renovation of the Howard Street Tunnel, which is critical to Port of Baltimore shipping, could be delayed or deferred by budget cuts (and it won’t be, according to the state’s latest six-year capital budget). And we have chided Governor Hogan for not taking actions as his predecessors did to “refuel” the trust fund, preferably with an update of the state’s tax on gasoline and diesel. But fixing the potential transportation funding deficit on the backs of those least able to afford it is not just ruinous public policy, it’s a formula for social upheaval. As the Freddie Gray unrest reminded us, it’s not just police brutality but systemic racism and lack of opportunity that can enrage a community to forceful protest. Hopelessness has a way of doing that. Where is the analysis of the civil rights implication of MTA’s proposed cuts to city service? Or the environmental consequences of greater dependency on cars?