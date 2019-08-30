In Maryland and across the country, the health downfalls of vaping keep mounting

Most notably, the concentrated nicotine is very addicting. So while users may not ingest the carcinogens contained in cigarettes that cause cancer, they may find it hard to stop using the devices because of intense nicotine cravings. Nicotine can also have long-term damaging effects on developing brains and cardiovascular health, leading to increased heart rate and blood pressure, according to Harvard University researchers. Nicotine exposure is especially problematic in young people because it can impede brain development in adolescents and lead to changes in the brain that can in turn lead to addiction to others drugs, research has found. Scientists have also shown that flavored e-cigarettes have a chemical called diacetyl associated with a disease that damages airways in the lungs.