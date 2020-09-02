Why Love’s labors were lost: Social media posts failed the Hogan test | COMMENTARY

Let’s be clear: we don’t condone the message that Mr. Mac was sending or the views he was espousing. But it’s difficult for him to argue a free speech violation when he serves at the pleasure and is not a civil servant who was hired out of a merit system. If Governor Hogan or anyone else in elected office wants to end the practice of hiring individuals who helped them get elected in this or that county or proved an especially good campaign fundraiser or maybe just because they are a friend of a friend we would support that decision 100%. The fewer at will employees the better has long been our view. But we’re going to guess that the politically-connected would rather have their cake and eat it, too, with no merit hurdles and cushy jobs from which they can’t be fired no matter what idiocy they post on social media. Sorry, Mac, but you worked for the wrong Republican. You should check out D.C., at least for a few months more.