If ‘Democrat-run’ cities are a problem, what about costly GOP-run states? | COMMENTARY

If there was one clear theme to emerge from the Republican National Convention, it was President Donald Trump’s firmly-held belief that whatever ails American cities is the fault of Democratic control. In some ways, his attack last year on Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested” was just a warm-up. Now, he’s calling himself the “law and order” candidate and in his acceptance speech vowed to crack down on “rioting, looting, arson and violence we have seen in Democrat-run cities.” In other words, he is pursuing just another variation on his long-running, pre-COVID-19 narrative that none of the problems facing cities stems from systemic racism or police misconduct or concentrated poverty or the war on drugs or the neglect of cities by the federal government, it’s all because the various mayors and council members have a “D” after their names. To put it even more simply, one-party rule is the cause of bad outcomes, not extenuating circumstances or even gun-toting counter-protesting teens itching for a fight.