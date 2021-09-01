Affordable electric vehicles must be a national priority | COMMENTARY

This is not the time to go small on such an important tool in the arsenal for fighting climate change. Ordinary vehicles are a major source of greenhouse gas emissions producing about 24 pounds of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases for every gallon of gasoline burned. This is a major reason why the transportation sector is the single biggest (29%) source of emissions. Yet today, a lot of electric models are well outside the reach of average consumers. Expect to spend at least $90,000 on a Tesla Model S, for example, and that auto brand is no longer eligible for the current $7,500 federal rebate for plug-in EVs — not that it would help much at that price. At least nine states also offer rebates, but Maryland is not yet one of them. Consumers can instead get up to $700 credit on the installation of a residential charging station ― and use of all HOV lanes within the state, of course. That’s not exactly a game-changer.