Fingerprint lab dust-up offers latest evidence of broken city government | COMMENTARY

And that, sadly, continues to be a recurring theme for Baltimore: Are the residents getting the services they paid for and deserve? The police department’s generous use of overtime, including the recently-discontinued practice of double-dipping by allowing officers on vacation to also pull overtime shifts, provides just one recent example of questionable spending. But the police are hardly alone in this regard. How does anyone working in the Baltimore City Department of Public Works not cringe at the mention of water meters? A recent study outlined chronic problems with billing and meter repair, including work orders a year or more old. It’s hard to know what is worse: the old water billing system, which frequently makes errors, or the new digital one, which frequently makes errors. It would all be laughable if it did not involve tens of millions of dollars.