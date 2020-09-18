Africans Americans and Hispanics must be a part of vaccine trials, and it’s up to doctors and researchers to earn their trust | COMMENTARY

We need minority groups in these trials. It is their mothers, aunts, sons and daughters who are more likely to contract the disease and die from it. But we also understand the distrust and skepticism many of these groups have toward these trials. In many ways, the medical community hasn’t given them reason to feel otherwise. Past transgressions are still fresh in the minds of many. Take the Tuskegee Experiment, for example: African American men were provided no treatment for syphilis so researchers could learn about the disease progression. Or the use of the cells of Henrietta Lacks at Johns Hopkins, and later by researchers all over the world, without consent. In the 1940s, patients in a trial in Guatemala were deliberately infected with syphilis and other venereal diseases, and now, there are allegations that ICE has been performing hysterectomies on detainees without their consent.