Celebrating my suffragist grandmother and a century of the right to vote | COMMENTARY

In early 1919, in the midst of another pandemic, women from the National Woman’s Party began lighting “Watchfires of Freedom” in Lafayette Park outside the White House in an attempt to pressure Congress to vote on the amendment. They would read statements on democracy by the president and throw them into fires, which they tried to keep burning for weeks — on sidewalks, in urns and in caldrons — as portrayed in Inez Haynes Irwin’s book, “Up Hill With Banners Flying.” The protesting women wore purple, white and yellow banners of the National Woman’s Party, and continued to fan the flames even as police arrived to arrest them and put out the fires.