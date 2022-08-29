In Baltimore, the real news is DLA Piper’s move downtown, not ‘Lady in the Lake’ production problems | COMMENTARY

The big news this week regarding Baltimore’s economic future is the announcement that DLA Piper, the international law firm with city roots, is moving its local office back downtown after two decades in the suburbs. The move from Mount Washington just over the line in Baltimore County to the heart of Harbor East is minimal in terms of distance, just 8 miles down the Jones Falls Expressway. But in terms of reasserting the city’s importance to Maryland’s economy, it’s enormous.

The new Baltimore offices of DLA Piper, formerly known as Piper & Marbury before its 1999 merger with Rudnick & Wolfe, are expected to reflect the pandemic-changed times for its 213 employees, with hybrid work spaces and flexible technology. But DLA Piper is still DLA Piper: They advise governments, multinational corporations and major U.S. employers including, as the firm boasts, more than half of the Fortune 250. And soon they’ll be doing so from Exeter Street convenient to Arhaus Furniture, Charleston fine dining and the Courtyard by Marriott.

Yet what is getting Baltimore more attention nationally today? Or, should we ask: What’s been the talk of the usual suspects who see Baltimore as irredeemable? It would be an apparent one-day interruption in production of the TV series, “Lady in the Lake” last Friday because, according to a Baltimore police spokesperson, a driver working on the production was threatened with violence if the producers did not pay a price. Apparently, a sensible choice was made not to take chances and filming was rescheduled at a different locale. Granted, Hollywood productions tend to draw outsized attention, but it’s safe to assume that other potential woes facing any filming location (protests, strikes, celebrity tantrums) wouldn’t hit the Baltimore narrative sweet spot quite so dead-on as the idea of threatening violence. It simply fits how the haters see the home of “The Wire,” ignoring the many wonderful aspects of Baltimore.

That’s not to downplay any of Baltimore’s myriad challenges, the most pressing of which is gun violence. But great harm is done to anti-crime efforts when we ignore positive developments, particularly those that can help address the underlying social woes that greatly contribute. After all, if concentrated urban poverty produced by job loss and the legacy of racism is fundamentally at the heart of the problem, then economic development is a big part of the solution. DLA Piper may not be hiring squeegee workers right off President Street, but you can bet their arrival will produce ancillary hiring (lawyers eat and shop like the rest of us) and generate increased tax collections that can help provide opportunities for young people. And DLA Piper isn’t the only game in town. T. Rowe Price Group is building a new headquarters nearby at Harbor Point, and a other investment firms plan to be nearby.

Even on the crime front, it would be a mistake to see Baltimore as lacking progress. Just last week, U.S. Attorney Erek Barron, along with Gov. Larry Hogan, Mayor Brandon Scott and other law enforcement officials, announced additional help in the fight against gun violence. The most significant will be the hiring of more than a dozen prosecutors in Mr. Barron’s shop specifically aimed at reducing city violence and organized crime. Kudos to having elected federal, state and local officials on the same page (for once) but even bigger applause for getting more prosecutors involved given the shortage of assistant state’s attorneys working for Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. This won’t make up entirely for that, but it will surely help until the next prosecutor takes office early next year.

Meanwhile, we wish the makers of “Lady in the Lake” well. It was a fine book, and we’re hopeful that it will make a great Apple TV+ series. Not to give anything away, but the mystery touches on so much of the struggles of 1960s Baltimore, from grappling with matters of race and religion to journalism and the role of women in society. If only social media declarations of 60 years later demonstrated the same level of understanding as author Laura Lippman, a former Sun reporter and daughter of the late Theo “Ted” Lippman Jr., the longtime Sun editorial writer. As Ted might say, in more genteel and scholarly terms: Let’s pay greater attention to the stuff that really matters.

