Towson’s COVID-19 lesson: Today’s correct answer can be tomorrow’s wrong one | COMMENTARY

The lesson here is not that Towson’s initial call was the correct one. It turned out not to be. It’s not even that Towson adjusted to changing circumstances exactly right. Time will tell on that front. But rather, it’s more like there are no absolutely 100% perfect answers, at least none guaranteed to address changing circumstances. Had the school kept students away (especially with Maryland’s overall coronavirus positivity rates in decline), a lot of folks would have been second-guessing that call, too. Towson’s president had to balance competing interests. And then it had to reassess and do it again. That’s inconvenient. It’s aggravating. And it’s messy in a way that one doesn’t expect from a bunch of scholarly folks with advanced degrees. And that, fellow travelers in a once in a 100-year pandemic that none of us is likely to see again, is exactly the point.