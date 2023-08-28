Online learning a poor choice to punish Baltimore County students | STAFF COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Across Maryland, schools are coming back in session, and it won’t be long before the excitement and goodwill of a new academic year fades as educators confront the harsh reality that effective teaching is one of the hardest jobs around. The challenges of classroom instruction are only the starting point. At the core of running a K-12 school is not just the lofty business of inspiring young minds but the often less personally fulfilling mission of getting young people to behave around each other so they can learn. How do you deal with students who won’t do the work or who speak out of turn or who get into fights?

This is not a theoretical problem. Surveys of teachers suggest that unruly behavior has become more commonplace in recent years, likely fueled by the shutdowns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and aggravated by learning loss. The rule of thumb is to deal with disruptions in the least disruptive manner, but sometimes punishment must be meted out.

Still, a student who is struggling with behavior problems is not a good candidate to be sent home and enrolled in an online learning program, as happened repeatedly during the 2022-2023 academic year in Baltimore County. In response to a public information request by The Baltimore Sun, Baltimore County Public Schools recently disclosed that the system had transferred 65 high school students, 54 middle school students and 14 elementary students to its Virtual Learning Program for discipline. Officials say it is not the only way Baltimore County Public Schools deals with disruptive students, but it was clearly a popular one. By contrast, Baltimore City Public Schools took similar action fewer than 10 times each of the last two school years.

Now, we can appreciate the temptation to take a disruptive student out of the classroom for the sake of the other students. The problem is, of course, that a student lacking self-discipline who was struggling in the classroom is likely going to be even worse off in a virtual setting. Parents know this all too well. A child who is acting up needs more attention, not less.

As The Sun’s Cassidy Jensen and Sabrina LeBoeuf reported, a 16-year-old junior at Lansdowne High School saw his performance drop from being an Advanced Placement student with visions of becoming a doctor to producing “D” level work. The student was accused of threatening other children by sending them a photo of himself with a gun, which he says was in response to their threats of physical harm toward him, and he must take some responsibility for his behavior. But it’s also fair to recognize that this teen was ill-equipped to work from home, and he lost ground academically because of it. How is that going to help his behavior in the future?

Virtual learning has its place, and having the option certainly saved lives during the worst of the COVID outbreak. But as a punishment? We would expect educators to be reluctant, at best, to make that choice. It’s also worthwhile to note that, while recent standardized test scores show Maryland K-12 students have made some post-COVID progress especially in English proficiency, Baltimore County is still struggling, most alarmingly, in eighth grade math, where fewer than 5% of students were deemed proficient. The school system should be focused on keeping kids in the classroom.

That’s not to excuse the behavior of unruly children, or a lack of discipline or attention toward them from parents or guardians. Helping struggling kids who disrupt learning for others requires a wholistic approach that starts in the home and community and continues in the classroom. And educators should be equipped with a full toolbox of methods to deal with unruly students, including restorative practices that focus less on punishment and more on individual growth, holding students accountable, providing them a means to make amends and helping to respectfully — and safely — foster communication among affected parties. Such efforts teach children empathy for others and to understand their obligations in a functioning society, traits they will need to be successful even after school.

Removing the student might make the immediate problem disappear, but it doesn’t solve the issue. It only creates new concerns to confront.

