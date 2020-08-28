Maryland’s governor shoots a spitball, picks an unnecessary fight over school reopening | COMMENTARY

Indeed, it’s not hard to see a political angle here. No matter how schools proceed, whether they stay online or move to a hybrid model or bring students back entirely, some people are going to be unhappy. How fortuitous to be the critic and not bear the burden of accountability. Or, to use a classroom example, to be the wise guy in the back row shooting spitballs instead of the person in front of the class trying to manage the tumult. This would be ideal for a Republican governor thinking about running for national office. There’s little personal political downside even if the worst happens. Antagonizing teachers’ unions is like catnip for GOP voters. Anyone fit that description? Bueller? Bueller? That extra $10 million the governor is dangling to help school systems bring back in-person instruction is a nice touch amounting to about $11 per student. Maybe they can buy everyone a thumb drive for that, but not much more.