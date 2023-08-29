Baltimore County Council needs to grow from 7 to 11 members | STAFF COMMENTARY

Baltimore County is famous for a number of things. It’s the state’s third most populous county as well as its third largest county geographically, with more than 200 miles of waterfront. It is home to multiple universities, hospitals and historic sites, along with breweries, vineyards, the Maryland State Fair and the Maryland Hunt Cup, with its century-and-a-quarter-old steeplechase traditions. Within Maryland, it’s also become increasingly famous for a somewhat less desirable characteristic: The county can claim to have the region’s worst ratio of county council members to constituents. In other words, a voter living in Baltimore County has less of a voice in county government than anyone living in Baltimore City or Carroll, Harford, Anne Arundel and Howard counties. In fact, the comparison is not even close.

Here are the numbers. In Baltimore County, the seven council members average 122,076 residents each. In Baltimore City, the number of residents per district for the Baltimore City Council is at about 41,178. In Anne Arundel, it’s 84,333. In Howard, 66,905 and in Harford, 43,829, which makes each council district slightly more than one-third the size of its Baltimore County counterpart. If the Harford-Baltimore comparison doesn’t raise some eyebrows, something is seriously wrong. The leaders of politically-conservative Harford County are not known to be looking to expand the size of government and pad the legislative payroll. So why has Baltimore County allowed voters to be so underrepresented in government affairs?

Call it a mixture of status quo bias and self-serving politicians not interested in reducing their own clout, but Baltimore County has had a seven-member council since it adopted a charter form of government in 1956. By 1960, the county’s population had grown to more than 492,000, according the U.S. Census, from fewer than 271,000 10 years earlier. Still, that represented a ratio of 70,346 to 1. Yet the county kept growing. Proposals to expand have come and gone over the decades. It’s time for Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr. to get serious about leading the charge for reform.

Here’s another reason to grow: Baltimore County has grown more diverse, with African Americans representing 30% of the population as of 2020, up from 20% in 2000. Add two or four council districts, and the council — currently made up of seven men, six of them white — could realistically increase its Black representation from one individual, Council Chair Julian E. Jones Jr., to two or more people depending on how the districts are drawn. Not surprisingly, the NAACP has supported council expansion plans in the past. (Who knows what it would take to add a woman back into the mix; it’s frankly an embarrassment to have an all male council.)

All that drawing and redrawing of political boundaries will, of course, be the rub. Existing council members will have to be convinced to give up constituents, including some who may be reliable supporters as the new districts take form. Yet even the most self-interested on the council might be convinced that it can work in their favor. After all, council positions are intended to be part-time jobs, and they already redraw district lines every 10 years to conform to changing population patterns as recorded by the Census. How many on the current council consider the job part-time when they have to respond to their district’s concerns about everything from local zoning decisions to law enforcement actions to trash collection? Wouldn’t some appreciate reducing their constituent workload by one-third? That’s essentially what adding four new positions would do for them.

So far, council members have been relatively quiet on the issue, but that’s not necessarily a bad sign. That there isn’t an outcry, at least at the moment, may prove the better measure of how an expanded council proposal might fare. Eight years ago, Councilman David Marks wrote a commentary in this newspaper in favor of a nine-member council, observing even then that Baltimore had reduced the size of the City Council to reflect its shrinking population. “I think we do an excellent job,” the Republican wrote, “but I wonder how a future “part-time” council member could possibly represent 150,000 people.” If the county grows just over 2% a year, he can find out by the next Census.

Details matter, of course, and we look forward to seeing what specifics County Executive Olszewski may propose. An amendment to the county charter would not only need five votes from council members but, ultimately, the support of a majority of county voters. That last challenge should prove the easiest to overcome. Who doesn’t want greater voice in county government?

