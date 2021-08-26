Who should foot the bill for police misconduct? | COMMENTARY

This is good news. Not simply because there’s a certain catharsis from knowing a bad cop will be held accountable or that the taxpayers are getting a break but because of the message it sends to police and citizens alike that misconduct matters. If there is one thing that Baltimore law enforcement needs right now as it fights gun violence while simultaneously restoring its credibility within the community, it’s this clear message that criminal behavior within the law enforcement ranks has consequences. The blatant abuses of power committed by the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force and the successful federal prosecution of these rogue cops are one thing but the case of Freddie Gray in which officers were criminally charged for his death in police custody but none convicted by State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is another. Even if it was the “tragic accident” that some insisted, the pattern of excessive force and racial bias in city policing has been well enough established to make residents wary, particularly those living in high-crime, low-income, majority African American neighborhoods.