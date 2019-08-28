The best place for a new Bay Bridge? Nowhere.

Small wonder that Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman has already expressed reservations about any new bridge, especially one built in the Pasadena or Mayo peninsulas. He points out that the whole thing smacks of dated 20th century thinking about transportation. Building nothing doesn’t mean doing nothing. It would mean investing in low-impact alternatives like ferries, rapid bus service, off-peak toll pricing and other, smarter and less costly approaches. The reality is that the existing Chesapeake Bay spans have encouraged people to make bad lifestyle choices by enabling long commutes from towns and villages on the Eastern Shore to employment centers in Central Maryland. It would be idiotic to enable more bad and environmentally costly planning (including all those out-of-state tractor trailers using U.S. 50 and U.S. 301, including the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, as an outer bypass of the Interstate 95 corridor). Ocean City seems to be doing just fine with the current five lanes of traffic at Sandy Point.