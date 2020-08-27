Baltimore mayor owes public transparency regarding recent firings | COMMENTARY

Among the many things outgoing Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young is known for — including a genuine love of the city and dedication to its residents — is his willingness to comment on just about anything, whether he’s qualified to speak on it or not. At a mayoral candidate forum in February, he said volcanic eruptions were caused by climate change. In December, he spread an urban myth claiming girls were being snatched up by people in white vans. And in November, he defended his approach to city violence by pointing out that he’s “not committing the murders.”
So, the silence from his office as it undertakes what might be called a “purge” of cabinet level officials — with three months left to his term — is more than a little disturbing. Last week, in a single day, he forced out city Housing Commissioner Michael Braverman; Equity and Civil Rights Director Raemond Parrott; and Tonya Miller Hall, who ran Charm TV. Not one of the departures was announced, and Mayoral Spokesman James Bentley would only say in response to questions that the firings indeed occurred and that he cannot otherwise comment on personnel matters.
Each of the individuals “given options for their separation from the city,” as Mr. Bentley put it, served at the will of the mayor, of course. But given that they ultimately served city residents, Baltimore deserves some transparency regarding their abrupt terminations. Mr. Braverman, a 30-plus year city employee appointed to the housing commissioner post in 2017, said the firing came as “a complete surprise.” And while it’s common in the private sector for employers to decline to comment regarding personnel decisions, the public sector should at least provide some context.
The lack of clarity has led to rampant speculation among political insiders and outsiders, and runs the risk of damaging the reputations of all involved — including the mayor’s. Mr. Braverman said he was told that the administration wanted “to go in a different direction.” If that’s the case, why not say so? Perhaps because it makes no sense.
Mayor Young lost the Democratic mayoral primary race this spring to City Council President Brandon Scott, who earned roughly 44,000 city votes to Mr. Young’s 9,300. Even if Mr. Scott is bested by another candidate in the November general election, Jack Young is still done by early December. Why would he shift gears now, as a lame duck mayor — especially one who’s only held the post for 16 months, taking over after his predecessor resigned amid scandal? Why not leave that to the next administration?
Mr. Young hasn’t even hired an official replacement for Rudolph Chow, the former director of the Baltimore Department of Public Works who announced his retirement last fall, even though trash removal and city cleanup is supposed to be among the mayor’s top priorities. The position is instead filled by an acting director, as are the posts of city solicitor and director of the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management. Now add to that housing commissioner (Mr. Braverman’s termination was so immediate that he was still listed as the job holder on the mayor’s cabinet page as of Thursday morning). How much direction setting could there actually be?
If there were problems with the job performances, the mayor should say so. Otherwise, it leaves people to speculate about wrongdoing in a way that’s neither fair nor productive.
In general, the overall secretive nature of the personnel decisions makes them appear sinister and vindictive, akin to the time when then City Council President Jack Young stripped Councilmember Rochelle “Rikki” Spector of most of her committee assignments after she voted against two of his bills in 2014.
That’s not a legacy we would expect Mr. Young to want to leave behind, not after a quarter century in city politics, during which he was often heralded as a troubleshooter who took care of residents’ major and minor concerns, from uncollected garbage to streetlight outages. Now is not the time to turn his back on them; the residents of Baltimore City deserve some answers.
