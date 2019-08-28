Trump demonstrates — once again — why the emoluments clause must be enforced

But make no mistake, what we have right now is the ugly spectacle of a president making money off the highest office in the land and laughing all the way to the bank about it. It isn’t hard to see the law being broken. The very U.S. General Services Administration lease that allows Mr. Trump to operate a hotel in the Old Post Office in Washington specifically forbids elected officials from receiving benefits from the property. Yet the president continues to do so as he’s failed to fully divest himself from his company. Is the president working on behalf of the United States or on behalf of the Trump Organization? It’s impossible to know for sure. Somebody has to draw a line, and if it’s not the judiciary, who will it be? Senate Majority Leader “Moscow” Mitch McConnell? The Trump Justice Department? Please, Mr. Frosh (and all those pro bono good government advocates working behind the scenes) and 4th Circuit judges, help fix this scandalous thumbing of the nose at the Constitution. The American people deserve to see the law upheld even against the rich and powerful.