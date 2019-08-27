Maryland needs a coherent toll strategy

The fact is Mr. Hogan has had something of a free ride when it comes to transportation. Six years ago, then-Gov. Martin O’Malley signed into law a major gas tax increase, the first in 20 years, and his successor has been reaping the political rewards of that without ever having to make such a difficult choice. But there’s a limit to how far that money can be stretched. Today, the state’s transportation needs are outpacing its revenues once again, and transit expansion opportunities are being neglected. And what is this governor most intent on doing about that? Either lowering tolls or authorizing Lexus Lanes. That’s not a coherent strategy. Saving pennies on tolls in one location while expecting drivers to be billed exorbitant sums for tolls at another only makes sense if your goal is to please a certain political constituency. Maryland deserves a more rational and sustainable long-range plan for transportation.