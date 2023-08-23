Will Maryland’s governor heed his own budget warning? | STAFF COMMENTARY

Last weekend in Ocean City, Gov. Wes Moore had his big chance to command the undivided attention of elected officials at the county and municipal level from Friendsville to Crisfield at the annual Maryland Association of Counties’ summer conference. It’s considered a big spotlight moment for Maryland governors, particularly those like Moore facing his first full 90-day legislative session beginning Jan. 10, 2024. And what was the 44-year-old Democrat’s vision for the future? How did he wish to define himself and his administration as it approaches its second year in office? With a grand vision? A long to-do list? A call to action? No, curiously, his message was this: Government spending is rising too fast and Maryland’s economy is growing too slow so we’re entering a “season of challenge” where belts are going to be tightened to avoid budget shortfalls and greater efforts need to be made to stimulate job growth.

Well, he wasn’t wrong.

Advertisement

What was disappointing about the governor’s much-anticipated speech was the obviousness of it all. That the state budget is headed toward red ink is not exactly a well-guarded secret. Just last month, the Maryland Department of Legislative Services projected a $1.8 billion structural deficit before the end of the decade. The chief drivers are the additional education spending mandated by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and the loss of federal COVID-19 pandemic aid that provided stopgap support as private employers struggled amid a lackluster state economy. All these factors were just as much in place eight months ago when Moore first took office as they were last weekend in Ocean City.

Indeed, it’s also fair to point out that the surpluses built over the last two years of Gov. Larry Hogan’s term were illusory given all the above factors were destined to kick in eventually. The piper must be paid. We’re just moving closer to that date. So where was this born-again fiscal disciplinarian governor months ago when he was convincing lawmakers to give away a tax cut of up to $20,000 to young military veterans including those “double-dipping” with pensions and outside pay? Moore bragged in a ceremony just three months ago in Middle River how it was the largest state tax cut for young veterans in a generation. What he didn’t note was the cost of $33 million in the current fiscal year and more in the future.

Advertisement

If the governor is serious about belt tightening, he needs to start at his own desk. And so instead of lecturing county council members or midlevel bureaucrats at MACO, he really ought to ask his legislative staff to look for specific ways to slow the growth of the executive branch including his own initiatives. Looking for suggestions? He can start with the military retirement giveaway. After that, he might stop supplementing the capital budget with operating funds (to the tune of $300 million or so this year alone), not impose any more gas tax holidays (at a cost of $100 million in 2022 which, granted, was before his time in office) and revisit the tax on cannabis given legalized weed is only expected to raise $16.5 million annually despite the state’s projected billion dollars in sales. Finding a way to pay for Baltimore’s Red Line revival without bankrupting the Transportation Trust Fund would be helpful, too.

That doesn’t add up to $1.8 billion, of course, but it doesn’t really have to. Next year’s projected budget shortfall is only expected to be about $418 million and Annapolis has seen far worse. The bigger question is can you trim enough now to hold on to the state’s $2 billion-plus Rainy Day Fund as K-12 spending rises in future years? And the even bigger uncertainty: Exactly how do you propose to transform Maryland’s economy for the 21st century, governor? Governor Hogan surely didn’t. Can the Democrat do any better? Now, that would be a speech (assuming it offered specifics and not just platitudes) that a lot of people in the private sector as well as local government would happily pay to hear.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.