Six-figure MES payout generates a lot of finger-pointing, but not many answers | COMMENTARY

Equally concerning is what this says about the management of state government in general. As refreshing as it was to hear the current head of MES agree at the hearing’s outset that he indeed runs an independent state agency and is a state employee and is, in fact, not operating a private business, as Mr. McGrath has claimed, the idea that board members should exercise no independent judgment over such a generous payoff is outrageous. Whether Mr. Hogan approved of it or not is irrelevant; a state agency has no business handing hundreds of thousands of dollars to employees on their way out the door, pandemic or no pandemic. Are they just taking orders from above? It appears so. Board members testified at the hearing that Mr. McGrath approached the board about severance, said the governor approved it and then directed board members to issue a news release justifying the payout as business-as-usual and claiming Mr. McGrath has nothing to do with it. They didn’t want to do it, one member said, but were afraid of alienating the governor and his new chief of staff. Wow. What if it had been two years’ salary? Three? What would have triggered their better judgment?