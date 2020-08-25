How they see us: Republicans discover Baltimore - for better, for worse and, most likely, not for long | COMMENTARY

Ms. Klacik took some umbrage recently when we dared suggest that her viral video pitch seemed odd, that walking past boarded up buildings in West Baltimore was no platform for Congress. And complaining only about the party affiliation of the city’s elected leaders or the hot-button issue of “defunding” police not only ignored Baltimore’s more pressing real-life problems (much of them stemming from concentrated poverty and the legacy of discrimination), it conveniently fit the Trump narrative of scaring white suburbanites. Nor does it help that she lives in Middle River, which is not only outside Baltimore but outside the 7th District. How the concerns she has expressed for the future of Baltimore and the welfare of Baltimoreans can be matched with her unconditional support for President Trump given his track record is for her to explain.