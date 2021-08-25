State school board must set the mask standard for all | COMMENTARY

Will school children be at zero risk if they wear masks? Of course not. That’s not how public health works. The point here is to take every reasonable step to reduce the likelihood of transmission. It’s not just masks. We should expect schools to try to maintain social distancing, to upgrade ventilation, to increase hand washing and provide testing so that those who are determined to have the virus can be isolated and contact tracing protocols exercised. Children under 12 are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccinations. Wearing a mask not only reduces the risk to them but the potential transmission of the virus from them to others. It is not perfect. And yes, they will have to remove them to eat or drink. But every minute they wear them is a minute when the virus faces a barrier. And what exactly is the downside? Annoyance? Muffled speech? Unreadable facial expressions? These seem minor compared to the risk posed by COVID-19.