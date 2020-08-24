Dear Ocean City: Giant wind turbines are awesome | COMMENTARY

The United States needs to rely more on renewable energy and less on burning greenhouse gas-emitting fossil fuels. Wind isn’t the cure-all, but it’s clearly part of the answer. And people who live in the especially vulnerable areas like the beachfront ought to be begging for this investment, not fighting against it. It would be one thing if tomorrow, someone proposed building an 800-foot tower next to the Jolly Roger Amusement Park. Unattractive? A bit out of place? Yeah, we get that. But if a time traveler from a century ago landed just about anywhere on Coastal Highway, they’d be appalled by, well, just about everything from the high-rise condos to the go-cart tracks (and don’t get them started on beach attire) that dominate the landscape.