EPA gets back in the business of protecting children and the environment | COMMENTARY

But while we appreciate the economic challenges facing farmers, this should never have been so difficult a call. And, sadly, it is far from the only time that much-needed environmental protection was neutered under the last president. Someday, academics will write lengthy dissertations on the lost opportunities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions — and the price paid for that failure — during these last four years. Even now, one wonders why wildfires and hurricanes aren’t named after Mr. Trump or better yet, ex-EPA administrators Scott Pruitt (the climate change denier) and Andrew Wheeler (the former coal industry advocate). They are fortunate the American people are more focused on COVID-19 and Afghanistan these days to take note how the lax approach to environmental threats under these men may ultimately prove far more deadly than the pandemic and the 20-year war combined.