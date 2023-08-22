Maryland State Fair heralds the state’s changing farm landscape | STAFF COMMENTARY

Close to 600,000 people are expected to attend the Maryland State Fair that opens Thursday and runs for three consecutive weekends (11 days total) in Timonium wrapping up Sunday, Sept. 10. There will be the usual crowd-pleasing assortment of rides and games, musical acts, funnel cake and fried-pretty-much-everything. But as families flock to this traditional end-of-summer event, Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin M. Atticks hopes that many of these visitors, especially those who wouldn’t know a seed drill from a sprayer or a baler from a harrow, will take some time to learn about Maryland farming before they dash off to the Ferris wheel, the milk bottle toss or the All Time Low concert. Maybe they’ll stop by the swine pavilion. Or maybe the home and garden displays to see state championship tomatoes and cucumbers. And maybe, just maybe, they’ll take some time to meet the 4H volunteers or young Future Farmers of America members and talk to them about life on the farm whether they hail from an Eastern Shore poultry operation, a Southern Maryland fruit and vegetable producer, Western Maryland dairy farm or anywhere in-between.

Why? Because farming is evolving in Maryland and its future increasingly depends on improving the connection between average people — call them customers — and those who produce food for their tables — aka farmers. “People don’t understand what agriculture is,” worries Atticks, the former CEO of Grow & Fortify, an organization that supports value-added farming. “So few people have any connection to farming. It’s not relevant to them until it’s about access to food which is what we learned during the COVID-19 pandemic when we couldn’t find the food we wanted. We didn’t grow it here. We had to import it. When you are completely reliant on someone else for something that important, you realize we’re really vulnerable.”

Maryland may be a small state but agriculture still looms large in its economy with more than 300,000 jobs and billions in activity annually. Atticks’s push for “value-added” farming reflects a new reality. Future profits aren’t so much in producing commodities (although there’s still quite a bit of grain and poultry) but in refined products, selling cheese instead of milk, liquor instead of grain, peach jam instead of peaches. Maryland will never be Iowa or Nebraska but it has a big advantage Midwestern farmers often lack — proximity to lucrative markets including Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and more. Yet that next-door-neighbor status can be a problem, too, as conflicts arise between suburbanites seeking quiet pastoral settings and farmers who have combines to move, manure to spread and traffic-generating farm stands to open.

Maryland’s agriculture secretary worries about such NIMBY (Not In My Backyard) conflicts over noise, smells, parking and traffic but he also sees opportunity in land-use decisions, too. Take the Chesapeake Bay, for example. Farm runoff can be a major source of excess nutrients in the water but keeping land undeveloped and in the hands of farmers instead of developers has environmental benefits. So the goal should be to support environmentally responsible farming while focusing housing growth in cities and towns. The key, Atticks says, is to keep farming profitable. And one major way to do that is to sell those value-added products directly to consumers. Another is “agritourism” like those pumpkin patches that pop up across the state in the fall before Halloween. Both require people to become better connected to their food producers.

If that sounds more like a homework assignment than a trip to the state fair (or the local county fair for that matter), it shouldn’t. Baltimoreans get a sample of farm-to-table agriculture every Sunday at the farmer’s market downtown and there are similar markets all over. It can be fun to learn where your food comes from. If you can spare some time away from ring toss or bingo, you might visit the various planned “ag-ventures” and “ag-tivities” like learning how to make yarn from wool or how corn is pollinated (hint: the silk comes in handy).

Atticks laments that so few Marylanders have a connection to farming. That needs to change as more farmers learn to market their goods directly to consumers and the rest of us learn more about their crucial role in the food chain. The Maryland State Fair makes a nice place to find common ground.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.